Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council announces new brand resources
Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council is pleased to announce the launch of a collection of community branded hybrid meeting backgrounds, available for free download from the council website. Designed to elevate virtual and hybrid meetings, these high-resolution backgrounds reflect the fresh and dynamic identity of the “NEW” brand to help promote the community.
What’s Available:
A suite of professional-grade virtual backgrounds featuring the NEW branded logo and visual style for Newtown
Versatile versions formatted for corporate, community, and educational settings
Why This Matters:
Hybrid work and virtual events are now integral to business, public, and third sector operations. These backgrounds help ensure consistent brand identity across all online appearances, fostering professional presentation in online sessions, public meetings, and stakeholder engagements.
Download Details:
Simply visit the Branding section of the Newtown Council website.
Locate the “NEW Hybrid Backgrounds” package from the instant access downloads, alongside usage guidelines, and graphic standards.
No login required—available to all users at no cost.
Designed For:
Community partners, presenters, and guest speakers
Local businesses and residents who wish to show support during online Newtown sessions.
Quote from the Development Team:
“Your virtual presence can be just as polished as in-person engagements,” said the Council’s Branding Officer. “These backgrounds provide a consistent, high-quality visual representation of Newtown’s professional identity—completely free.”
Website Access:
Visit to review and download the full set at newtown.org.uk
About Newtown Council
Newtown Council is dedicated to transparent, engaged public service. We strive to deliver resources that support inclusive community participation—whether in-person or online.