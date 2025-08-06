Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council announces new brand resources

What’s Available:

A suite of professional-grade virtual backgrounds featuring the NEW branded logo and visual style for Newtown

Versatile versions formatted for corporate, community, and educational settings

Why This Matters:

Hybrid work and virtual events are now integral to business, public, and third sector operations. These backgrounds help ensure consistent brand identity across all online appearances, fostering professional presentation in online sessions, public meetings, and stakeholder engagements.

Download Details:

The NEW online meeting backgrounds are freely available from the town council's website.

Simply visit the Branding section of the Newtown Council website.

Locate the “NEW Hybrid Backgrounds” package from the instant access downloads, alongside usage guidelines, and graphic standards.

No login required—available to all users at no cost.

Designed For:

Community partners, presenters, and guest speakers

Local businesses and residents who wish to show support during online Newtown sessions.

A variety of background images are available for business and community use.

Quote from the Development Team:

“Your virtual presence can be just as polished as in-person engagements,” said the Council’s Branding Officer. “These backgrounds provide a consistent, high-quality visual representation of Newtown’s professional identity—completely free.”

Website Access:

Visit to review and download the full set at newtown.org.uk

About Newtown Council

Newtown Council is dedicated to transparent, engaged public service. We strive to deliver resources that support inclusive community participation—whether in-person or online.