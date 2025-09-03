Newtown Food Festival returns this weekend - here's where and when

The event, which takes place in the heart of the town in the Town Hall Grounds on Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7, is now in its 11th year.

Organisers have put together a two-day line-up packed with local produce, live music, family entertainment, and culinary inspiration.

The festival runs from 10am to midnight on Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Newtown Food Festival returns this weekend.

The event showcases the very best of Mid Wales’ food and drink scene, with dozens of artisan producers, street food vendors, and craft beverage makers setting up shop across the festival site.

The festival is a free entry celebration of the region’s finest food and drink.

Visitors can explore the Producers Marquee, indulge in global flavours at the Food To Go Lawn, and enjoy refreshing craft ales and spirits at the festival bar.

Music lovers can enjoy performances spanning folk, jazz, blues, ska, and choral ensembles.

Saturday’s lineup includes crowd favourites like Monty Folk, BC All Skas, and the Newtown Musical Theatre Company, while Sunday offers a more relaxed vibe with sets from Severnside Jazz Band and the Hafren Community Choir.

The Festival Kitchen will host live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend, featuring talented chefs sharing tips, recipes, and culinary secrets.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Village ensures free activities and interactive fun.

In addition, this year’s French Village marquee will host a special celebration marking 25 years of town twinning between Newtown and Les Herbiers, France.

To honour the milestone, the Mayor of Les Herbiers will join the Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn for an exchange of cordial greetings and gifts, followed by a traditional afternoon tea.

Former Mayors of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn have also been invited to attend.

Members of the public are being encouraged to observe and share in this unique international occasion, which highlights the enduring friendship between the two communities.

Newtown Town Council's lead councillor for the event, Chris Jones, hailed the festival as “a showpiece for the town,” adding: “It is a chance to celebrate local food and drink, enjoy great music, and bring the community together. It is a weekend not to be missed. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Newtown from near and far.”

Free parking is available at Back Lane car park, within walking distance of the festival site and the town shopping area.

For more details, including a schedule, visit the official Newtown Food Festival website.