Walk the Cambrian Way - virtually - for Marie Curie

Katy Godsell (right) and Ceri Nicholls from Cambrian Training Company’s marketing team with Vaughan Harding of Constructiv Clothing Ltd and the T-shirt his company is sponsoring for the virtual Cambrian Way walk for Marie Curie.

Cambrian Training Company hopes individuals, families, businesses, organisations and sports clubs will join staff in covering the 291-mile distance of the Cambrian Way Path virtually in 60 days from August 1.

Everyone who registers to take on the fundraising challenge can do so alone or by splitting the distance as a team or with family and friends.

Cambrian Training Company’s initial idea of involving staff and the apprentices and business they work with across Wales has now grown to include anyone who would like to take part to boost their health and mental wellbeing, whilst supporting a much loved charity.

Children can also sign up and join in but must be accompanied by a participating adult.

The company, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, has adopted Marie Curie as its 2021 charity.

Marie Curie provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Those taking part in the virtual walk or run can either secure sponsorship and record the miles they walk on a tracking sheet or donate to a fundraising page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cambriantraining .

Constructiv Clothing Ltd is supporting the challenge by sponsoring t-shirts which all participants will receive as part of their £15 registration fee.

The Cambrian Way Path stretches from Cardiff to Conwy, crossing the Cambrian Mountains, after which Cambrian Training is named.

“The virtual Cambrian Way Path walk or run is open to anyone who would like to take part to improve their fitness, health or mental wellbeing,” said Katy Godsell, from the company.