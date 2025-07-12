Concert by local musicians at a venue near Builth Wells raises money for a community hall
A concert by a trio of local musicians was recently held at Maesmynis Hall, near Builth Wells, in aid of the hall funds
The event raised almost £250 to help support the upkeep of the local community sall.
The audience enjoyed a wide selection of songs and styles of music, starting with a traditional sea shanty, followed by a Mozart duet sung by Paul Jays and Penny Nicholson.
Musical interludes were played on the Keyboard by Leigh Spicer, then a `Falklands Sonata` composed by Paul, playing the keyboard and Penny the violin.
Other music included popular well known songs to which the audience sang-a-long` with enthusiasm.
Home-made refreshments were served and thanks go to all who supported this event.