Builth Wells Rotary Club hosted a 'stimulating and immesably enjoyable' golf day

This was held at Builth Wells Golf Club; with the kind co-operation of Simon Edwards, PGA Professional and manager, recently.

The day attracted a record 34 teams, the majority were from Builth Wells, whilst the others were visiting from as far away as Pembroke.

The aim of the day was to encourage the teams in a friendly competition for the prestige of winning an array of quality prizes and awards; whilst raising money for the nominated charities.

Some of the awards were quite diverse, such as ‘nearest the pin’, longest drive, and not forgetting ‘best dressed golfer’.

The charities supported are Polio Plus, which helps to eradicate polio throughout the world, and Shelter Box, providing a survival box able to sustain a family of 10 in disaster torn areas; also numerous local charities.

The success of the day relies on sponsorship from local business’, the main sponsors were The Burger Manufacturing Co.Ltd., and Coyle Surfacing.

A major contributor was Builth Wells Garages, along with other local sponsors, who have all been very generous again this year.

Much appreciated refreshments, including drinks and snacks, were provided at the 9th hole halfway house; which were kindly donated by the Co-op.

Prize giving in the clubhouse followed a stimulating and immensely enjoyable day.

Thanks also to Builth Wells Rotary President, Hugh Garner and all of the Rotarians who helped to support the day.

The Club is looking forward to next year’s event on July 3 2026.

Winning Teams:

The Mens section: 1, Jordan Jarvis, Callum Evans-Williams, Max Edwards, Dewi Evans - 105 points

The Ladies section: 1, Kim Allen, Fran Lewis, Noreen O’Connor, Kara Parker - 84 points