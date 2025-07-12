Once in a lifetime concert as KT Tunstall joins forces with orchestra

With her first album Eye to the Telescope reaching its 20th anniversary, she played it in full, not only with her band but also the Absolute Orchestra, conducted by Eisteddfod musical director, Dave Danford.

"It has been my long standing dream to see this album played with an orchestra and I lucked out being able to do it here at the Eisteddfod," she told the packed audience.

KT opened as the album does with one of its best known tracks - Other Side of the World - and the evening then followed the track list.

The orchestra blended seamlessly with the singer and her band - who included Razorlight's drummer, Andy Burrows.

It took the album to a new level.

And KT took the audience to a new level when she got them on their feet for the fabulous, Suddenly I see.

Listening to the album with the orchestra was a delight.

Silent Sea was a magical example with the woodwind section bring the sound of the sea to the track.

"What Dave has done with this song is absolutely exquisite," KT said.

Then came Universe and I which starred the brass section.

The singer herself alternated between acoustic and electric guitars and took to a grand piano for one song.

Between the music KT told anecdotes many linked with Wales and even the Eisteddfod.

"This isn't the first time I have been to the Eisteddfod, I came down here in the 90s driving a white van to sell merchandise from my friend's shop," said.

Her parents met at Bangor University.

"Dad was president of the climbing club and mum decided to start climbing."

And she spoke affectionately of holidays on the Welsh coast, where she said it was always sunny.

While the evening was one of nostalgia the singer revealed that a new version of the title track will be released later this year.

"It has taken me 20 years to finally finish the song and it will be released in October," she said.

"Three days ago a received a very special string arrangement from Nashville for the finished song and an incredible flute solo.

"We managed to get a PDF of them - and Dave sorted it out this morning so we could present it to you tonight."

The hugely successful night began with support artist, Edie Bens.

The 23 year old singer songwriter from Swansea now based in Brighton took to the stage in Welsh plaid and celebrated her home country including singing her song Mwfanwy.

Combing folk and country influences she plays her self penned songs which stemmed from moments in her life.

One told of crashing her boyfriend's car on Christmas Eve, another told of a former boyfriend, which she told the audience, brought an angry complaint from his father.

Edie was thrilled to be at the Eisteddfod.

"I was performing on one of the outdoor stages last year whilst Tom Jones was playing in the pavilion. Now I am standing on the Pavilion stage," she said.

The Eisteddfod evening concerts continue with Choir of the World with Lucie Jones on July 12 and Bryn Terfel and Fisherman's Friends on July 13.