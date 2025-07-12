Community Arts Rhayader and District applied to create a bike shelter at their unit on East Street Enterprise Park, Rhayader.

CARAD (Community Arts Rhayader and District) is an inclusive community arts and heritage charity based in Rhayader.

Their ambitious and wide-ranging programme of large and smaller scale public events, community workshops, training and exhibitions have been ongoing for 30 years

Applicant Catherine Allen said the shelter would be 12.50 square metres in size and it would be a wooden traditionally constructed, open sided shelter.

It would consist of a ring beam base, and eight upright posts with bracing, supporting a shingle clad, unequal pitched roof.

The shelter would be situated in one of the bays of the museum’s carpark at the rear of Unit 2, East St Enterprise Park.

Rhayader Town Council considered the plan at a recent meeting and members supported it.

Powys County Council recently approved the plan