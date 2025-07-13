Mid Wales water company applies for extension to abstraction licence

The Environment Agency has published a notice saying it has received an application from the Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company.

The application, under the Water Resources Act 1991, seeks to extend the expiry date of the company's licence until March 31, 2037.

A notice published by the Environment Agency said: "The application is to vary licence serial number MD/054/0009/052 which authorises the abstraction of water from underground strata comprising of sands and gravels at Radnor Hills, Heartsease."

It added: "The variation applied for is to extend the expiry date of the licence to March 31, 2037."

Members of the public can request copies of the application documents by emailing PSC-WaterResources@environment-agency.gov.ukm.