Bridge damaged in storms replaced

The bridge is a vital part of a footpath near Abbey Cwmhir which had to be closed for almost six months after a series of storms and floods.

Local contractor R.F.Price, carried out essential repairs site installing a new aluminium bridge and two pedestrian gates, to allow the public safe and easy access across the route.

The new bridge passed its inspection earlier this month (September) and the footpath has now re-opened.

Walkers now being able to enjoy the community trail, which takes them on a five-mile circuit from Abbey Cwmhir on to Llywy and Camlo Hills.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Countryside Services, Councillor Aled Davies, said, “The weather we faced at the beginning of this year hit the county hard, causing a lot of repairs needed to various areas of our beautiful countryside.

“It was terrible to see the damage the storms inflicted on this bridge, but I am thankful for the amazing work the team has done to get yet another area back open for public use once again.

“Public paths are incredibly important and should not be underestimated. Our public rights of way network can play a vital role in maintaining the health and well-being of the people of Powys.

“Powys has such a beautiful and thriving countryside and it would be such a shame for our residents to not have access to it.”