It will take place at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl near Rhayader at 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, July 27.

Shakespeare's wondrous play will be brought to life by the Everyman Youth Theatre who return to the Willow Globe with a sparkling 70s-inspired take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Expect chaos, comedy, and enchantment as fairies, lovers, and mechanicals collide in Shakespeare’s magical world.

A vibrant young cast brings fresh energy to this timeless tale of love and mischief.

A bar, tea and cake will be available.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for under 16’s and £30 for a family including two adults and two children.

Book online at www.shakespearelink.org.uk, email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487.