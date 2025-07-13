The first significant programme of repairs to a historic organ at Kington church in 45 years, were finished recently.

The organ in St Mary’s Church, built by J.W. Walker and Sons, originates from 1883 although additions have been made.

Water got into the instrument when the roof leaked causing leathers to perish and metal work to rust.

Debris also fell into some of the pipes, stopping them from playing

Metal tuning springs have corroded and some of the wooden pipes have splits, so it has become unreliable.

The whole instrument was completely dismantled, refurbished and put back in place

A new 16ft trombone stop to the pedals and a 32ft acoustic bass, has been added and the back of the organ was rebuilt to include an oak case and to place the new pipes on the exterior of the organ. These pipes have been sprayed bright silver to match the re-sprayed pipes on the front of the organ.

Clevedon Organs Ltd undertook the work which cost £84,000 for the main work with a further £18,000 for the new wind chest and 30 full length metal pipes.

Kington Choral Society played at the church in April for the first event with their rendition of Stainer’s Crucifixion and the church welcomed Ben Saunders for a recital in May

The next concert will take place at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, July 27 at 3pm.

It will feature Titley Phil Baroque Orchestra director David Hatcher and Paul Roberts on the organ playing concertos by Handel and Corelli.

Tickets are £10 including tea on the door or from the church’s Director of Music Philip Sell and free for under 18’s