'Safety remains our top priority' - Shropshire beauty spot to remain shut this weekend due to toxic algae growth

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch has been closed '"temporarily" to the public since Thursday (July 10).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Alderford, which hosts an aquapark and watersports, said the lake had seen “severe” blue-green algae bloom over the past few days.

The algae is actually a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. It can be toxic to people and cause sickness, and can be fatal for animals, such as dogs.

Alderford Lake. Photo: Alderford

Each day since the closure, a visual inspection has taken place to determine whether the lake can open for public use again.

Unfortunately, Alderford Lake has now announced that the lake will remain closed today (Saturday, July 12) for all water activities due to the blue-green algae.

“Sadly, it's currently looking unlikely that we’ll be able to reopen tomorrow, but we’ll continue to monitor the water throughout the day,” the spokesperson added.

“Our team will be contacting everyone with bookings for Sunday to offer rearrangements, refunds, or alternatives.

“Please bear with us — there are a lot of people to get through and we really appreciate your patience.

“We’ll post a further update this evening in case the water has improved and a miracle happens!

“Of course, you’re welcome to keep your booking live for now, and if we do remain closed tomorrow, you’ll receive a full refund.”

The beauty spot is still open for lakeside walks and its Escape Islands. The cafe on-site is also open for business.

“Thanks as always for your support and understanding — safety remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

The algae is common on freshwater lakes and is usually harmless in small quantities, but it can bloom in warm weather.

Temperatures in Shropshire are expected to soar to 34 degrees today (Saturday, July 12) with the third heatwave this year under way.