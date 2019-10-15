Children asked their views about libraries

All libraries across Wales run the survey during the same week. The aim is to capture and compare the views given by children and young people over time to see how attitudes and views towards the service are changing and what needs to be done to improve their experience.

Questions include what they did on their visit and what they think about how the library service helps them to improve their reading or do well at school.

The findings are reported to the Welsh Government and used to measure any changes in usage of this particular age group.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Portfolio Holder for Young People and Culture said: “We are looking forward to hearing what children and young people think of our libraries and will use their feedback to improve our offer wherever we can.

"We know that our coding clubs, story time sessions and Lego clubs are popular but so too are our fantastic range of children’s book in both Welsh and English.

"Our aim is to encourage a love of reading and exploration whether that’s via children in Powys using the free computers to find out facts about the world they live in, or whether it’s through interaction with a traditional book, a poem or an e-comic.”

Children and young people going to the library during the survey period will be asked to complete a simple, confidential questionnaire giving their views.

If they are unable to complete it themselves, a parent/carer or a member of library staff can help them.