“There is a total denial that a serious error was made when designing and implementing Llandrindod Wells Active Travel Scheme,” a Llandrindod Wells councillor has said

Councillor Jamie Jones said the Welsh Government and Powys County Council will not accept they have got something wrong and that they need to do something about it.

The scheme on the A483 from the Autopalace to the Ridgebourne has made the road so narrow that HGV’s and buses struggle to pass each other.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has complained since the scheme, designed to encourage people to walk and cycle for short distances on a widened pavement, was created – saying it has made the road too narrow and is of no benefit to the town

But Councillor Jones said a response to the town council’s concerns by county council officer David Allday was ‘deliberately misleading’.

Councillor Jones said: “They are making out that everyone wanted this scheme but in their consultation, I was there for most of the day and people were moaning like hell at the county council for what they had done to the town.

“I have witnessed lorries so many times, having to go up on the pavements to pass. This is a total denial that a serious error was made when designing and implementing this scheme.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he must have dementia as Mr Allday’s response about the Active Travel Scheme process was very different to what he remembered.

“All it’s done is create a bottleneck in town where there wasn’t one before. You drive through town and go ’oh look a cyclist on the path’ it’s used so infrequently.”

Mr Allday said “The Llandrindod Wells to Howey project has been developed over several years, identified by stakeholders during the Integrated Network Map (INM) in 2017 and the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) updates. Both maps underwent extensive stakeholder engagement and a 12-week public consultation before approval by the Welsh Government.”

He said the scheme ‘was highly requested and received support from local members’ and the route was identified as ‘integral to the local active travel network’.

He said the initial design was based on feedback and local engagement was undertaken and it helped shape the route design, such as retaining on-street parking on Temple Street.

Mr Allday said the design complies with Welsh Government Active Travel standards, Highway Regulations, and DMRB. Additionally, the highway width exceeds the minimum Trunk Road requirements throughout.

He added: “Since the first two phases were constructed, there has been a notable increase in pedestrian and cyclist journeys, with a daily average of 170 pedestrian journeys and 46 cycle journeys. This data has been obtained through the counter installed on the route.

“Future Plans: The next stages are proceeding, and an upcoming awareness exercise will inform residents along the route. When the designs are ready and available for viewing, they will be displayed on the PCC Active Travel webpage and shared with the Town Council.

“Under the Active Travel (Wales) Act, Powys County Council is committed to improving provisions for walking and cycling. Similar projects have successfully increased active travel and reduced vehicle dependence, contributing to a local network in Llandrindod Wells.

“We continuously review our projects post-construction, and your comments will be considered in this process.”

Councillor Neil Bastow said the response to their concerns was ‘utter garbage’.

He said the county council has just had a report about the increase in emissions and air quality issues since this scheme had come in and congested traffic was causing pollution and he said the number of people counted is debatable – he asked if the counters distinguish between cats, dogs and birds and people and what the pedestrian and cycling figures were before.

Members felt there appears to be little difference in the footfall since the installation of this scheme, and it is a danger to drivers and pedestrians on the cycle path.

Members recalled being at consultation events and residents wished the initial section to be reinstated using the monies set aside for the extension of the scheme to Howey.

Councillor Jones said: “Photographic evidence of vehicles mounting the Active Travel path had been shown to officers at these events which were purely brushed off. The architect had been provided the opportunity to travel this road in a car and an HGV but had refused.

“My big fear is that they take away parking of people that live along this route to cover up for the Powys architect that put this scheme in place.”

Councillor Steve Sims said the proposed section from Wellington Road to Howey already has a significantly wider pathway which is sufficient for cycles to use without carrying out this final stage.

The Town Council is grateful that Ken Skates the Minister for Transport will be reviewing this scheme and the Mayor said he will be happy to meet with him on site to walk and talk him through the issues.

Members agreed that the clerk should write to David Allday reflecting the comments on this matter. Copies will also be sent to Ken Skates and Highways