The wall along Temple Drive, has been an eyesore for years, and it faces onto the A483, the main trunk road through the town

Security fencing was erected on a patch of pavement along the street by the local authority due to pedestrian safety concerns.

The wall, which is attached to the properties above, had fallen into a dilapidated state and started to lean.

The fencing was meant to be a temporary measure but it has been in place for about seven years.

But the safety issues relating to the wall have been a concern for well over a decade and successive county councillors have sought to fix it including Keith Tampin, a former county councillor and Pete Roberts, the current councillor for the Llandrindod South ward.

Now planning applications to remove the wall and replace it with a new wall have been submitted.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the applications at a recent meeting and supported both applications and said they hope the work is undertaken as soon as possible.

The application says although the wall is not listed in its own right, it makes a positive contribution to the conservation area by reinforcing the linear rhythm of the pavement edge, using characteristic brickwork and lime‑based mortar and maintaining the Victorian spa‑town aesthetic for which the Conservation Area is designated.

The work would include carefully dismantling the unstable section down to sound footing, salvaging undamaged bricks for reuse, sourcing reclaimed or new Ruabon bricks to match the size, colour and texture for any shortfall, rebuilding the wall to the original height, bond and profile using lime mortar, and be finished to match the adjacent retained wall.

The work would also reinstate original or reclaimed matching copings and there would be no change to the alignment, scale, height or setting of the wall.

The application states: “Overall the proposal will sustain the heritage values of the wall and the Conservation Area; any adverse effects are fleeting and reversible during construction.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said the wall is famous in Llandrindod Wells and the applications are greatly welcomed, while Councillor Sian Meredudd said it was ‘absolutely marvellous’.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls said: “I am just glad that something is being done about it after all these years. It is very gratefully welcomed.”

Members also considered a plan to display new fascia signage at the British Red Cross Society shop on Middleton Street.

Councillor Sian Meredudd said: “I don’t see any reason to object to this. The Red Cross Shop does a really great job and the sign is beginning to look a bit shabby so I think this would be good.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls agreed and said it could do with some new signage.

They recommended approval of the plan.

Finally a plan for external alterations to remove or replace cladding and insert three heritage-style windows at Tudor Lane House , 2 Middleton Street, was also recommended for approval.