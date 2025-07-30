Popular Mid Wales singer Tony Hughes will be performing at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Saturday, August 2 from 8.30pm until late.

It will be a chance to dance to country songs and those from the 1960’s to the 1990’s

Tickets are £6 and they are available now by calling (01597) 822558 or emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.