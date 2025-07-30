At a meeting Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) on Wednesday, July 30 members unanimously agreed to fold the decision on the temporary changes into the health board’s wider “Better Together” transformation programme.

Board members received a report from executive medical director Dr Kate Wright which recommended that the changes: remain in place for the time being following a six-month review of their implementation.

She explained that the changes had seen a 50 per cent drop in agency/bank staffing costs in the hospital units and there had been a 23 per cent reduction of stay in the ready to go some units compared with the same time frame in 2023/2024.

On the rehabilitation units, Dr Wright told board members that the length of stay had reduced by seven per cent.

Dr Wright also said that the findings had also been “positive” on the changes to the MIUs.

Dr Wright said: “Workforce utilisation has improved, and expenditure has reduced, there’s been no use of agency staff and a reduction of using bank staff.

“In Brecon the cost per patient has reduced from £69 to £51 and in Llandrindod from £63 to £54.”

“There have been no increased attendances to primary care or ED (Emergency Department) out of county.”

PTHB chairman Dr Carl Cooper said: “The recommendation is essentially we extend the temporary service change because it would not make sense to enter into consultation about them becoming permanent at this stage.

“This is because we have a wider programme of transformation underway and therefore this needs to be part of our Better Together approach.

“I just want assurance that this isn’t kicking the can down the road and that we will be rolling this into Better Together.

“Decisions will be made soon as part of that programme.”

PTHB chief executive, Hayley Thomas said: “That is definitely the case, and it will be part of the Better Together programme going into the autumn.

“That’s part of the reason in trying to assure that we give the public the opportunity to shape those options in the medium to long term.”

The changes were originally agreed last summer as part of the health board’s attempts to claw back a £23 million budget deficit last year.

Due to the public backlash against the proposal, the health board conducted a six-week engagement process in August and September.

The board met in October and approved the move for a second time.

Opening times at the Minor Injury Units (MIU) at Brecon War Memorial Hospital were reduced from open for 24 hours to 12 hours from, 8am to 8pm.

Llandrindod Wells Memorial Hospital MIU, which was open from 7am to 12am, is now open from 8am to 8pm.

The Graham Davies ward in Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital and the Llewelyn ward in Bronllys hospital specialise in getting patients fit and ready to go home.

Patients that need rehabilitation following illnesses or conditions such as strokes are looked after at Epynt ward in Brecon’s War Memorial Hospital and Bronheulog ward in Newtown’s Montgomeryshire County Infirmary.

The overnight MIU closure was implemented on November 18 while the hospital ward changes came into force on December 2.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS said: “This decision by Powys Teaching Health Board to extend the temporary closures of our MIUs is a blow to healthcare services here in Powys.

“I fail to see how the Health Board’s evaluation found ‘positive impacts’. I hear of people having to travel out of county, considerable distances to access A&E departments, waiting hours and hours, only to be then treated as a second-class citizen because they are ‘out of area’.

“The so-called improvements in service reliability and patient safety quoted by PTHB has only improved because the MIUs are closed! And any cost saving as a result will be nullified by the cost of other Health Boards treating Powys patients in their A&E departments.

“Having no MIUs, no district nurses, after 8pm every night leaves Powys residents vulnerable. Travelling times, sometimes as much as an hour, to access A&E departments out of County, are a major concern and could be costing lives.

“Ambulance response times remain dire, and strokes are still not given the top priority in ambulance response times despite there being clear evidence between treatment time and health outcomes. Many patients are struggling to access a GP appointment in hours.

“This decision by PTHB is yet another example of how the financial situation is being prioritised over patient care.

“The decision made a few months ago, to delay Powys patients’ treatment in English hospital settings is already starting to cause serious suffering and harm to patients.

“I am hearing from constituents who, prior to this disastrous policy decision, were expecting to have operations in August, but instead they are now receiving letters telling them they will now likely wait two years for the operation. This is two years in pain waiting for a knee or hip operation, not being able to work, seeing their mobility reduced. All because of the Health Board’s finances, not because of capacity issues or lack of nurses.

“Having no major hospital of our own in Powys, we cannot afford to lose any of our healthcare services here in Powys and I urge the Health Board to look again at our MIUs and expand the services they can offer.”

The Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital - from Google Streetview

Llandrindod Wells War Memorial hospital. From Google Streetview

The Breconshire War Memorial Hospital in Brecon. From Google Streetview

The Montgomeryshire County Infirmary in Newtown. From Google Streetview