Members of the council have raised concerns about the system, which was put in place during Covid to keep people apart, for years.

The one-way system has remained as part of an active travel plan and the development of a cycle route.

Town councillors have called for the system to be reversed or reverted back to how the road was before Covid. They reiterated their calls again at their June meeting.

Members have highlighted several health and safety issues including various traffic matters, camper vans staying overnight and disposing of waste inappropriately, and the loss of parking spaces hindering access for elderly and infirm people.

Last year they ran a survey asking for local residents’ views and more than 60 per cent of those who responded said the system should be scrapped

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Deeks-D’Silva has said he thinks Powys County Council has been playing Russian roulette with people’s lives and the one way system at the lake for the last couple of years.

Councillor Jamie Jones said he has witnessed a number of near misses with large vehicles reversing and a number of cars and motor homes approaching the no entry sign from the doctor’s surgery.

Highways officer Tony Caine responded to their concerns at the July town council meeting.

He said; “I appreciate the concerns which have also been raised by County Councillors.

“The delay has been due to funding issues which have now been resolved. The funding now allows us to take this to the next stage which includes an update following the consultation.

“We will of course keep you updated and engaged as appropriate at relevant stages.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “I am hoping that we will hear something pretty soon now. They have the funding and they have had plenty of time to think about the pros and cons but I hope we hear something soon.

“My feeling is that the one way system will remain but it will be reversed.”

Councillor Jones asked if the council could contact Mr Caine and ask for a timescale and timelines of how the project will move forward.

Members unanimously agreed to thank Mr Caine for his response and to ask for an indication of timeframe for the works.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council is considering options for the future road layout around Llandrindod Lake but no decisions have been made yet.”

Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys and County Councillor for Llandrindod South Pete Roberts said on social media that funding for the works has now been confirmed and work is planned for quarter three from October to December.

He added: “Exact plans are currently being finalised. I am still in discussion on direction of flow.”