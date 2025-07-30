Wellington food trailer owner applies for permission to keep using car park site

Applicant Rayidi Raghavendra wants to get the official rubber stamp for the trailer at the Churchill Buildings in Queen Street and operate it from 1pm to 9pm.

Planning agent Isaac Cherrie, of BeforeBricks Limited, has told officials at Telford & Wrekin Council that the trailer has been in situ and operational under previous ownership but has recently changed hands.

“It is important to note that the previous owners did not obtain the required planning permissions,” said the agents.

“We are now seeking to regularise the planning status of the trailer and ensure all necessary approvals are in place.”

The trailer, known as Wellington Curry Stop, is located on the north side of a car park and next to J Royal Mart Convenience Store.

The catering van operated under the name of Wellington Curry Stop. Picture: Google, August 2024

Planners have been told that the existing use of the trailer, under new ownership, remains consistent with its previous function: the preparation and sale of hot and cold food and drinks to the public.

“The food trailer serves a limited but appealing selection of freshly-prepared items, including onion bhajis, chicken pakoras, samosas, fries, biryani, tea, and coffee,” the agent said.

“These offerings are intended to complement the diverse food culture of the local area and provide an accessible, affordable option for local residents, workers, and visitors.”

The agent said that the daily operation from 1pm to 9pm has been chosen to align with peak footfall “while respecting the amenity of neighbouring properties and businesses”.

“No late-night trading, and all food preparation and service is carried out with care to minimise noise, litter, and disruption,” they added.

“The food trailer contributes to the vibrancy of Queen Street and supports the local economy by creating employment opportunities and drawing foot traffic to this part of Wellington.

“The new owners are committed to maintaining high standards of hygiene, safety, and community responsibility and will work with local authorities as needed to meet these obligations.”

They conclude that they “respectfully request that retrospective planning permission be granted to regularise the use of the food trailer at this location, allowing the continuation of a popular local amenity that serves the community and enhances the character of the area".

A period of public consultation has been launched with residents and businesses on the list of consultees. Details can be seen on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning website using the reference TWC/2025/0512.