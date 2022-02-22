Ironbridge has a severe flood warning in place

A weekend of heavy rainfall during three storms that followed in quick succession - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - have swollen river levels, particularly on the Severn.

While the winds that toppled trees and caused other damage have abated, it's now flooding that's the main cause for concern.

The River Severn is pushing against flood barriers in several West Midlands towns, with severe 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Ironbridge and Bewdley.

We're bringing you the latest updates live from across the region throughout the day.