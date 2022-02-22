Railway track damage being assessed with line closed

A section of railway track just outside Welshpool Railway station where the earth was washed away by flood water

Network Rail has confirmed that its staff are investigating damage caused by flood water over the past two days, with the line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth currently closed.

Images had shown how earth underneath a section of the track just outside Welshpool Railway Station, in the Newtown direction, had been washed away.

It comes as multiple locations along the Cambrian Line have been hit by flooding amidst heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Transport for Wales has also told passengers that it cannot currently run replacement buses on the line.

The line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton has however re-opened after being closed earlier today.

A Network Rail Spokesperson said: “We had to close part of the railway at Shrewsbury earlier today due to severe flooding in the town, posing a risk to the railway.

"Our engineers have carried out safety checks on the viaduct and the railway has been deemed safe to reopen.