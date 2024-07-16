Find out which Shropshire parks have received prestigious status for their tidiness

The Green Flag Awards, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards 'well-managed' parks and green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Another record number of parks and green spaces have been recognised this year for reaching the international quality mark. 2,227 parks and green spaces have received Green Flag status in the awards announced today - the largest number since the scheme began 28 years ago.

Shropshire Council is celebrating after both the Severn Valley Country Park and The Mere in Ellesmere have maintained their Green Flag status. Severn Valley Country Park has received a Green Flag award for 21 years in a row, while The Mere in Ellesmere has been given status for the 11th consecutive year.

Moreover, the Friends of Stanmore Country Park has once again been awarded a Community Green Flag Award that recognises those sites that benefit local communities.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "We're delighted that two of our countryside sites have again been awarded a Green Flag, which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces across the UK.

"A big thank you to all the staff and volunteers who help to maintain these fantastic sites - and to all who visit and enjoy them."

Nine Shropshire parks have been given Green Flag Awards

Severn Valley Country Park has been given a Green Flag Award

Elsewhere, Telford and Wrekin Council has received a record seven Green Flag Awards.

The borough retained its existing six Green Flags for Telford Town Park, Hartshill Park, Dawley Park, Dale End Park, and for newbies last year, Bowring Park and and Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve.

Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve is the new addition for this year, receiving Green Flag status for the first time.

The Mere achieves Green Flag status

Announcing the Green Flag award for Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve, judges said: "The site is an excellent green and blue space tucked away within housing areas where the local community cherish it.

"The hard work of everyone involved is evident, you have a site to be proud of."

Carolyn Healy, Telford and Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Action, the Environment, Heritage and Visitor Economy, said: "It is fantastic news that Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve has received Green Flag recognition.

"To have a record seven Green Flag accredited sites in the borough this year is fantastic, and testament to all the hard work that council teams, contractors, volunteers and Friends Of groups put in to our parks and green spaces.

"We know how important green spaces like these are; they provide vital habitats for wildlife and encourage biodiversity, as well as being hugely beneficial for the wellbeing of all who visit and volunteer. That’s why we continue to invest in improving and maintaining them, supported by volunteers across the borough."

Stanmore Country Park has been given a Community Award by Green Flag

As was the case last year, none of Powys council's parks have received Green Flag Awards, but a number of projects have been given a Green Flag Community Award, including Dolwen Fields, the Severn Farm Pond Nature Reserve, and The Warden.

The Canal and River Trust's Middlewich to Audlem Canal plus Shropshire Union Canal Barbridge Junction to the National Waterways Museum has been awarded with a Green Flag Award and Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

Meanwhile, the Montgomery Canal has been awarded with a Green Flag Award.

Green Flag Awards

Severn Valley Country Park, Telford

Dawley Park, Telford

Telford Town Park, Telford

Hartshill Park, Telford

Bowring Park, Telford

Apley Woods, Telford

Dothill and Shawbirch Local Nature Reserve, Telford

Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley, Shropshire

The Mere in Ellesmere, Shropshire

Montgomery Canal

Middlewich to Audlem Canal plus Shropshire Union Canal Barbridge Junction to National Waterways Museum

Green Flag Community Awards