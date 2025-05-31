West Midlands weather: Met Office forecasts mild night as meteorological spring ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Met Office weather map shows warm temperatures for the West Midlands today, the last day of meteorological spring.

According to the forecaster, temperatures will reach 22°C in Coventry and Stratford-upon-Avon and 21°C in Birmingham, Worcester and Bridgnorth today (Saturday, May 31). On Sunday (June 1) it is forecast to be slightly cooler, with expected temperatures of 18°C in Bridgnorth, Worcester and Evesham and 17°C in Telford, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Met Office West Midlands weather map May 31 2025.

Met Office’s West Midlands five-day weather forecast

May 31 - night

Plenty of sunshine to end the day, though cloud increasing from the west briefly overnight, perhaps giving a light shower. Clearer again, though turning breezy later. A mild night. Minimum temperature 10°C.

June 1

For many areas Sunday will be a dry and bright, though breezy and fresher feeling day. A few showers could break out though, especially in the north Maximum temperature 19°C.

June 2 to June 4

Monday looks mostly dry and bright, with less of a breeze. Turning wet and windy from the west overnight. Sunshine and blustery showers developing on Tuesday. Showers easing on Wednesday.

When does summer start?

Meteorological summer

Meteorological summer will always begin on June 1 and end on August 31.

The meteorological seasons are four periods of the year made up of three months each. The seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

Astronomical summer

Astronomical summer is determined by the astronomical calendar which separates the seasons according to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun.

This year astronomical summer will begin on June 21 and end on September 22.