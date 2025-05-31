Shropshire Star
11 amazing pictures of Telford in 1977. How many do you recognise?

Ade Blount was a silly idiot. A bit harsh, maybe, but they were his own words.

By Mark Andrews
Published
Supporting image for story: 11 amazing pictures of Telford in 1977. How many do you recognise?
nostalgia pic. Oakengates. The actor Charles Hawtrey in Telford, where he was appearing at pantomime in Oakengates in January 1977. He was best known for his role in the Carry On films. This was a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive, one of several paperclipped together with a joint caption typed on copypaper attached: 'Charles Hawtrey of films and television fame, who takes the part of Muddles the Court Jester in the District of Wrekin Council Recreation Department presentation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, makes up in readiness for the first show, at Oakengates Town Hall, on Tuesday. Bill Bishton (who was the photographer) 25.1.77.' It has a copyright stamp of Shropshire Star. The date written on the back of the print is also 25.1.77 i.e. January 25, 1977, which will be when taken. Library code: Oakengates nostalgia 2024.

Complete with his comic hat and face mask, the 16-year-old sixth-former from Blakemore on Telford's Brookside estate, decided  in March 1977 that it would be a good idea to hire himself out to bring a bit of mirth to people's lives. Which wasn't that silly at all, really.

16-year-old Ade Blount, of Blakemore on the Brookside estate, had launched a 'silly idiot service' when pictured here on March 10, 1977
Explaining his reasoning, Ade added: "I was just thinking that people in Telford are so apathetic, spending all their time moaning and I thought it would be a good idea to do something constructive.

"I have always regarded myself as a silly idiot, always one for having a laugh, so I thought of setting up this service." 

Among his services, he was offering to become a target for wet sponges at charity events. 

Ade features in one of the pictures in this collection of photographs taken in Telford in 1977. Also acting the fool was Carry On star Charles Hawtrey, who was playing Muddles the Court Jester at Oakengates Town Hall in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a pantomime organised by Wrekin Council in January, 1977.

There were fewer fun and frolics at Granville Colliery, less than 18 months before the pit's closure. The men were pictured taking their 'snap' break, but there were few creature comforts.

There is also a picture of the railway track through Hadley, with the Manor Heights flats in the background, taken amid reports of youngsters risking their lives by running across the line as a short-cut home.

Telford Shopping Centre had been open for four years by the time these pictures were taken, although phases two and three were still some years off. It certainly appeared to have had little impact on Wellington at this time, which looked to be a bustling town centre.

Charles Hawtrey in his changing room at Oakengates Town Hall in January, 1977, when he was appearing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Another shot of Carry On star Charles Hawtrey in his changing room
Charles Hawtrey Charles Hawtrey of films and television fame, meets the dwarfs and Snow White, played by Kay Colman, at the first showing of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Oakengates Town Hall
A meeting of Telford Development Corporation and Wrekin District Council: Lord Northfield (centre) with members of Wrekin District Council and corporation officials at Madeley. From left: Councillor Bob Pitman (district council), Mr Arthur Hooke (corporation board member), Councillor Jack Turner (district council), and Mr Joe Boyce, deputy general manager of the corporation.
For the men underground at Granville Colliery, there was no canteen, washroom or toilets. Taking their 'snap' break, from left, were Ernest Lowe, John Marlow, Ray Watson and Stewart Braddock.
Hadley railway track, with Manor Heights flats on the left, pictured on September 24, 1977, when a British Rail spokesman told how residents were 'dicing with death' by using the track as a short cut.Young children had been crossing the Wellington - Donnington freight line at Hadley and had even been seen playing on the track. People from the nearby Parkdale Estate were also being urged not to walk over the unfenced track. The line was used to transport freight to COD Donnington and Granville Colliery. It ran adjacent to the new Hadley bypass and a large stretch of track was completely unfenced.
New Street, Wellington, pictured on Saturday, April 30, 1977, when Alfred Preedy newsagents, Harris Cleaning, Baxters, and Peter Lord shoes were staples of the town.
nostalgia pic. Wellington. New Street, Wellington, 11.15am, Saturday, April 30, 1977 or 1978. Wellington street scene, general view. Shops visible include Rediffusion, and Thompsons Jewellers. This print has the stamp of D.G. Studios of High Street, Dawley. This is one of a number of varied prints which was simply left on my desk (i.e. Toby Neal) when I was not there, by whom I don't know, and where the pictures are from I don't know. However, as some have yellow forms on them giving information for subs, and also carry 'TJ', they may be pictures found during a clearout of Telford Journal drawers, but that is a guess on my part. Library code: Wellington nostalgia 2012.
Youngsters at St Matthew's Primary School, in Donnington. The teacher was Mrs Jackson and pupils included Paul Richards, Zoe Gaut, Suzanne Yates, Tracey Sumnall, Bridget Wall, Tracey Hambleton, Stuart Spense, Sonia Evans and Christopher Meredith.
The Wrekin and Telford Youth Rally held at the Wrekin Youth Centre in Bennetts Bank, Wellington on Saturday, July 9, 1977. It was the second annual rally and was organised by Salop County Council's East Shropshire youth committee and entertainment included five-a-side football, netball, It's A Knockout, hockey and a gymkhana. Beacon Radio's mobile unit was compering the proceedings.
