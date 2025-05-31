11 amazing pictures of Telford in 1977. How many do you recognise?

Complete with his comic hat and face mask, the 16-year-old sixth-former from Blakemore on Telford's Brookside estate, decided in March 1977 that it would be a good idea to hire himself out to bring a bit of mirth to people's lives. Which wasn't that silly at all, really.
Explaining his reasoning, Ade added: "I was just thinking that people in Telford are so apathetic, spending all their time moaning and I thought it would be a good idea to do something constructive.
"I have always regarded myself as a silly idiot, always one for having a laugh, so I thought of setting up this service."
Among his services, he was offering to become a target for wet sponges at charity events.
Ade features in one of the pictures in this collection of photographs taken in Telford in 1977. Also acting the fool was Carry On star Charles Hawtrey, who was playing Muddles the Court Jester at Oakengates Town Hall in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a pantomime organised by Wrekin Council in January, 1977.
There were fewer fun and frolics at Granville Colliery, less than 18 months before the pit's closure. The men were pictured taking their 'snap' break, but there were few creature comforts.
There is also a picture of the railway track through Hadley, with the Manor Heights flats in the background, taken amid reports of youngsters risking their lives by running across the line as a short-cut home.
Telford Shopping Centre had been open for four years by the time these pictures were taken, although phases two and three were still some years off. It certainly appeared to have had little impact on Wellington at this time, which looked to be a bustling town centre.