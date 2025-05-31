11 amazing pictures of Telford in 1977. How many do you recognise?

Complete with his comic hat and face mask, the 16-year-old sixth-former from Blakemore on Telford's Brookside estate, decided in March 1977 that it would be a good idea to hire himself out to bring a bit of mirth to people's lives. Which wasn't that silly at all, really.

16-year-old Ade Blount, of Blakemore on the Brookside estate, had launched a 'silly idiot service' when pictured here on March 10, 1977

Explaining his reasoning, Ade added: "I was just thinking that people in Telford are so apathetic, spending all their time moaning and I thought it would be a good idea to do something constructive.

"I have always regarded myself as a silly idiot, always one for having a laugh, so I thought of setting up this service."

Among his services, he was offering to become a target for wet sponges at charity events.

Ade features in one of the pictures in this collection of photographs taken in Telford in 1977. Also acting the fool was Carry On star Charles Hawtrey, who was playing Muddles the Court Jester at Oakengates Town Hall in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a pantomime organised by Wrekin Council in January, 1977.

There were fewer fun and frolics at Granville Colliery, less than 18 months before the pit's closure. The men were pictured taking their 'snap' break, but there were few creature comforts.

There is also a picture of the railway track through Hadley, with the Manor Heights flats in the background, taken amid reports of youngsters risking their lives by running across the line as a short-cut home.

Telford Shopping Centre had been open for four years by the time these pictures were taken, although phases two and three were still some years off. It certainly appeared to have had little impact on Wellington at this time, which looked to be a bustling town centre.

Charles Hawtrey in his changing room at Oakengates Town Hall in January, 1977, when he was appearing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Another shot of Carry On star Charles Hawtrey in his changing room

Charles Hawtrey Charles Hawtrey of films and television fame, meets the dwarfs and Snow White, played by Kay Colman, at the first showing of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Oakengates Town Hall

A meeting of Telford Development Corporation and Wrekin District Council: Lord Northfield (centre) with members of Wrekin District Council and corporation officials at Madeley. From left: Councillor Bob Pitman (district council), Mr Arthur Hooke (corporation board member), Councillor Jack Turner (district council), and Mr Joe Boyce, deputy general manager of the corporation.

For the men underground at Granville Colliery, there was no canteen, washroom or toilets. Taking their 'snap' break, from left, were Ernest Lowe, John Marlow, Ray Watson and Stewart Braddock.

Hadley railway track, with Manor Heights flats on the left, pictured on September 24, 1977, when a British Rail spokesman told how residents were 'dicing with death' by using the track as a short cut.Young children had been crossing the Wellington - Donnington freight line at Hadley and had even been seen playing on the track. People from the nearby Parkdale Estate were also being urged not to walk over the unfenced track. The line was used to transport freight to COD Donnington and Granville Colliery. It ran adjacent to the new Hadley bypass and a large stretch of track was completely unfenced.

New Street, Wellington, pictured on Saturday, April 30, 1977, when Alfred Preedy newsagents, Harris Cleaning, Baxters, and Peter Lord shoes were staples of the town.

Another shot of New Street, Wellington, showing Rediffusion, and Thompsons Jewellers.

Youngsters at St Matthew's Primary School, in Donnington. The teacher was Mrs Jackson and pupils included Paul Richards, Zoe Gaut, Suzanne Yates, Tracey Sumnall, Bridget Wall, Tracey Hambleton, Stuart Spense, Sonia Evans and Christopher Meredith.