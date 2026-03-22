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23 nostalgic pictures of Shropshire that take you back to 1974

This throwback to 1974 offers a glimpse of how our county looked 52 years ago.

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By Tania Taylor
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Join us as we look back at some of the moments and faces captured in the Shropshire Star archive — we hope you enjoy them.

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Labour party supporters in The Wrekin constituency celebrating after the October 1974 general election.
Labour party supporters in The Wrekin constituency celebrating after the October 1974 general election.
Ronnie Lane, the former Small Faces and Faces musician, pictured in the Quarry, Shrewsbury. He lived near Minsterley in the 1970s and early 1980s. This picture was taken in June 1974, the accompanying story began: 'Ex Small Faces guitarist Ronnie Lane has brought his travelling road show to Shrewsbury in the hopes of bringing rock to The Quarry. His 'passing show' has been on the road since May 31 and last night gave its first performance in Shrewsbury. The change from the halls to the big top has come from Ronnie's dissatisfaction of the way he was travelling with pop groups... With equipment the hired circus tent can hold about 1,100 people. The shows runs for three hours with a break in the middle and includes a comedian and clowns as well as Ronnie with the band Slim Chance.'
Ronnie Lane, the former Small Faces and Faces musician, pictured in the Quarry, Shrewsbury. He lived near Minsterley in the 1970s and early 1980s. This picture was taken in June 1974, the accompanying story began: 'Ex Small Faces guitarist Ronnie Lane has brought his travelling road show to Shrewsbury in the hopes of bringing rock to The Quarry. His 'passing show' has been on the road since May 31 and last night gave its first performance in Shrewsbury. The change from the halls to the big top has come from Ronnie's dissatisfaction of the way he was travelling with pop groups... With equipment the hired circus tent can hold about 1,100 people. The shows runs for three hours with a break in the middle and includes a comedian and clowns as well as Ronnie with the band Slim Chance.'
January 1974: 'Terry Moore sings songs from the rock musical to pupils of the Grove School' and the accompanying story reads: 'Pupils at The Grove Comprehensive School at Market Drayton had a brief introduction to a rock musical. Lonesome Star is being presented by a cast of 30 Jesus People at the Queen's Theatre, Burslem, next week and a party from the school is attending one of the performances.'
January 1974: 'Terry Moore sings songs from the rock musical to pupils of the Grove School' and the accompanying story reads: 'Pupils at The Grove Comprehensive School at Market Drayton had a brief introduction to a rock musical. Lonesome Star is being presented by a cast of 30 Jesus People at the Queen's Theatre, Burslem, next week and a party from the school is attending one of the performances.'
'Salop County Council workers repairing the canal bridge at Newport. The wall was demolished by a car crash last Friday. The bridge is scheduled as an ancient monument and spans the canal over the roving lock, where horses pulling their boats changed sides,' August 14, 1974.
'Salop County Council workers repairing the canal bridge at Newport. The wall was demolished by a car crash last Friday. The bridge is scheduled as an ancient monument and spans the canal over the roving lock, where horses pulling their boats changed sides,' August 14, 1974.
November 1974: 'Mrs Marjorie Tunks, of Station Road, Hodnet, with Clare Rogers, one of the pupils at Hodnet County School who have nominated her as an entrant in the national competition to find the lollipop man or woman of the year.'
November 1974: 'Mrs Marjorie Tunks, of Station Road, Hodnet, with Clare Rogers, one of the pupils at Hodnet County School who have nominated her as an entrant in the national competition to find the lollipop man or woman of the year.'
Volunteers at Attingham Park on July 12, 1974. The caption pasted on the back reads: 'Another day starts for a group of volunteers from all over the country who have been spending a week at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, working on the 1,000 acre National Trust estate. Left is Mr David Hilditch (estate foreman).'
Volunteers at Attingham Park on July 12, 1974. The caption pasted on the back reads: 'Another day starts for a group of volunteers from all over the country who have been spending a week at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, working on the 1,000 acre National Trust estate. Left is Mr David Hilditch (estate foreman).'