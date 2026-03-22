23 nostalgic pictures of Shropshire that take you back to 1974
This throwback to 1974 offers a glimpse of how our county looked 52 years ago.
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By Tania Taylor
Published
Join us as we look back at some of the moments and faces captured in the Shropshire Star archive — we hope you enjoy them.
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