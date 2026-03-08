Retro: 27 cherished images celebrating the women whose care and dedication shaped life in our Midlands communities over the years

This gallery honours familiar faces and everyday heroes whose dedication, care, and passion have shaped our communities.
From Walsall’s very own Florence Nightingale, Sister Dora, remembered each January in a local service of thanksgiving—you can revisit Mark Andrews’ feature on her here—to the pioneering Dame Agnes Hunt, whose name lives on in the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen near Oswestry and whose remarkable story is told by Toby Neal, these women left a lasting mark on our region.
We also pay tribute to those whose contributions may not have been in the spotlight but who quietly made a difference in our local communities over the years.
Enjoy exploring the gallery, shuffled for your pleasure, and share any memories or reflections of these remarkable women in the comments below.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every week. Sign up here.