Retro: 27 cherished images celebrating the women whose care and dedication shaped life in our Midlands communities over the years

This gallery honours familiar faces and everyday heroes whose dedication, care, and passion have shaped our communities.

From Walsall’s very own Florence Nightingale, Sister Dora, remembered each January in a local service of thanksgiving—you can revisit Mark Andrews’ feature on her here—to the pioneering Dame Agnes Hunt, whose name lives on in the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen near Oswestry and whose remarkable story is told by Toby Neal, these women left a lasting mark on our region.

We also pay tribute to those whose contributions may not have been in the spotlight but who quietly made a difference in our local communities over the years.

Enjoy exploring the gallery, shuffled for your pleasure, and share any memories or reflections of these remarkable women in the comments below.

'Mrs J Cliff Tibbits, Mayoress of Walsall, helps in the canteen for service men in Hatherton Road every weekend by cooking and serving. With her in this group, taken today, are Mrs L Summers and Mrs Wilfred Brown.' There is no date, although appears to be from World War Two.

Mary Macarthur, campaigner for women’s rights, played a key role in the 1910 Cradley Heath chainmakers’ strike, achieving the region’s first minimum wage for female workers. She unsuccessfully stood as Labour candidate for Stourbridge in the 1919 General Election. She died from cancer, in January, 1921, at the age of 40.

The Chatwood Safe Company Ltd, Harlescott, Shrewsbury. During the war, and before too, it was engaged in war work. This picture taken at the works was shared by Robert Faulconbridge, who said there was a 'shadow factory' doing war work within the factory. His caption to this photo is: 'Young women manufacturing 25-pounder shells in the new shell bay, circa 1942 to 1945.'

Lesley Whitehouse, from Wellington, who became Louisa Jane White, a Newport singer who had international success mainly in the 1960s and 1970s. She was a pupil at Wellington Girls' High School.