Telford retro: 25 pictures through the decades remembering the estates that shaped Telford

From the 1940s to the ’80s, these images show housing that later disappeared to make way for the new, alongside early homes under construction. While much has changed, some of these scenes remain home to thriving communities many years on.

Flats at Brookhill Crescent, Ketley, July 1965. The caption was: 'The block of council flats at Brookhill Crescent, Ketley, which has been invaded by earwigs.' Brookhill Crescent became notorious. The flats were later substantially remodelled. The area was renamed Wedgwood Crescent.

Dawley, possibly during the late 1960s. Those modern flats visible in the distance in King Street, just beyond the Royal cinema, were built in 1964. This is the junction of King Street and High Street (which goes off to the left) in Dawley, with the Lord Hill pub on the right and Barclays Bank just left of centre. Image from the collection of Ray Farlow.

Prefabs at the junction of Woodlands Avenue and Lawrence Road, Wellington, June 1967.

A view from 14 Avondale, Lawley Bank, in the 1950s, looking up Station Road towards the Bulls Head pub. This picture was shared by Mr Harry Bithell, who was brought up at 14 Avondale.

'Madeley's old pre-fabs in School Road' says the original caption on this picture which has the date March 16, 1963, written on the back. In fact the street is Station Road, Madeley.

July 12, 1972: 'Crowds flock to the Brookside showhouse'. nostalgia pic. Brookside. nostalgia pic. Telford. Brookside housing estate. Brookside estate. Picture by John Rea Studios of Dogpole, Shrewsbury.