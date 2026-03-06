Telford retro: 25 pictures through the decades remembering the estates that shaped Telford
We journey through the decades, exploring our streets and estates before the town’s birth, as it grew, and in the years that followed.
By Tania Taylor
From the 1940s to the ’80s, these images show housing that later disappeared to make way for the new, alongside early homes under construction. While much has changed, some of these scenes remain home to thriving communities many years on.
