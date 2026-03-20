Shropshire retro: 16 charming springtime images from years gone by
Spring is in the air, bringing longer days in the garden and a return to outdoor pursuits, with the River Severn always a popular spot for seasonal activity.
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By Tania Taylor
Published
This archive gallery looks back on memorable scenes and moments captured across the county over the years.
From blossoming trees and gardening to outdoor activities such as messing about on the river and day trips, we hope this collection brings a spring to your step.
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