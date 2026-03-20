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Shropshire retro: 16 charming springtime images from years gone by

Spring is in the air, bringing longer days in the garden and a return to outdoor pursuits, with the River Severn always a popular spot for seasonal activity.

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By Tania Taylor
Published

This archive gallery looks back on memorable scenes and moments captured across the county over the years.

From blossoming trees and gardening to outdoor activities such as messing about on the river and day trips, we hope this collection brings a spring to your step.

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Spring blossom in full bloom beside Holy Trinity Church, Much Wenlock, April 1970.
Spring blossom in full bloom beside Holy Trinity Church, Much Wenlock, April 1970.
Picking snowdrops at Attingham Park. The picture was shared by John Jones who is standing at the back. On the left is Stanley Smith, of Atcham, who was his best mate; third from left is Carol Bateman, with her sister Wendy Bateman in the dark top, and on the right is Heather Jones, John's sister. Undated.
Picking snowdrops at Attingham Park. The picture was shared by John Jones who is standing at the back. On the left is Stanley Smith, of Atcham, who was his best mate; third from left is Carol Bateman, with her sister Wendy Bateman in the dark top, and on the right is Heather Jones, John's sister. Undated.
March 17, 1984: 'Father and son team Mr John Davies and John Davies junior out on the river.' They are in coracles on the River Severn at Shrewsbury, the Welsh bridge can be seen in the background. The story began: 'Three generations of a Shrewsbury family are hoping to help Shropshire hospitals by taking to the River Severn in coracles. The Davies family of Old Heath, Heathgates, are well known for their skills as coracle makers. Originally 33-year-old John Davies and his son, also John, were planning to spend Easter paddling down the Severn, from Shrewsbury to Bristol, in the tiny round craft. But now they will be joined by the oldest member of the family, the 66-year-old grandfather, John senior. Mr Davies and his son spent an afternoon on the Severn doing a practice run from Telford to Bridgnorth.'
March 17, 1984: 'Father and son team Mr John Davies and John Davies junior out on the river.' They are in coracles on the River Severn at Shrewsbury, the Welsh bridge can be seen in the background. The story began: 'Three generations of a Shrewsbury family are hoping to help Shropshire hospitals by taking to the River Severn in coracles. The Davies family of Old Heath, Heathgates, are well known for their skills as coracle makers. Originally 33-year-old John Davies and his son, also John, were planning to spend Easter paddling down the Severn, from Shrewsbury to Bristol, in the tiny round craft. But now they will be joined by the oldest member of the family, the 66-year-old grandfather, John senior. Mr Davies and his son spent an afternoon on the Severn doing a practice run from Telford to Bridgnorth.'