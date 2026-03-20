Shropshire retro: 16 charming springtime images from years gone by

This archive gallery looks back on memorable scenes and moments captured across the county over the years.

From blossoming trees and gardening to outdoor activities such as messing about on the river and day trips, we hope this collection brings a spring to your step.

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Spring blossom in full bloom beside Holy Trinity Church, Much Wenlock, April 1970.

Picking snowdrops at Attingham Park. The picture was shared by John Jones who is standing at the back. On the left is Stanley Smith, of Atcham, who was his best mate; third from left is Carol Bateman, with her sister Wendy Bateman in the dark top, and on the right is Heather Jones, John's sister. Undated.