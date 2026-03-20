We take a look back as history repeats itself on Bridgnorth High Street

This week, the managers of Bridgnorth’s The Original Factory Shop announced the store at 16 High street will shut for good next month.

Woolworths before the shop was taken over by The Original Factory Shop

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The closure on April 4 comes after owners Modella Capital began insolvency proceedings in January and announced all its 137 stores would close.

When Woolworths collapsed in 2009

But before the store began trading out of 16 High Street, another big high street name occupied the Bridgnorth building.

Before Woolworths it was the Crown pub (picture 1967)

Woolworths, which began trading in the town in 1953, initially in 20 High Street, but later moved to the 16 High Street building in the late 60s..

When Woolworths closed in Bridgnorth

The Woolworths name had become a staple on British high streets since the turn of the 20th century, but in January 2009, the Bridgnorth shop along with every other UK Woolworths stores closed for good, losing the town’s store’s 24 employees their jobs.

Staff in Woolworths celebrating after a £100,000 refurbishment in 1974

Local historian and author Clive Gwilt, who unearthed images of the building when it was occupied by Woolworths, known affectionately as "Woolies", said the building had originally been The Crown pub.

A retirement party at the store in 1985

Anybody interested in Bridgnorth history can also visit Clive’s Bridgnorth History, Memories and Interesting Facts page on Facebook.

