Motion including promotion of red meat kicked into touch by councillors

In June, Powys County Council’s Standards committee decided against relaxing the rules to allow councillors who have an interest or links to farming and agriculture to vote, when the subject is debated in council meetings.

At a council meeting on Thursdaycouncillors went further and asked for advice on whether they needed to declare an interest if they sometimes ate steak or eggs.

They criticised the Standards committee for not understanding the problem.

When the motion finally came up for discussion, Councillor Iain McIntosh who was proposing it chose to speak at the end of the debate.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet member for a connected Powys, Councillor Jake Berriman said: “I’m a huge supporter of British, Welsh, Powys and Radnorshire farming.

Councillor Jake Berriman - Powys County Council

“I am really unclear on the value of this motion, there is no clarity on who should do what when and how much each individual proposal will cost.

“I fail to see what we’re not doing that this specifically calls for us to do.”

He said he was “more than happy” to bring forward a detailed paper to show what the council is doing to support the agricultural sector.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said: “I find this very odd.

“While we may have an interesting and passionate discussion, in reality it won’t make one iota of difference to the agricultural and rural communities of Powys.”

He asked Councillor McIntosh to withdraw the motion especially as the seconder, fellow Conservative Councillor Les George, was not in the meeting at the time.

Green party’s Councillor Jeremy Brignell-Thorp said: “If you look at the NHS website it states that eating too much processed and red meat increases your risk of bowel cancer.

“I don’t feel I can support a motion that appears to be recommending something the NHS warns against.”

As the debate wore on cabinet member for a safer Powys Councillor Richard Church proposed a “procedural motion ” under the constitution to move the meeting on to “next business.”

This would bypass the need to vote on the motion.

This was seconded by cabinet member for a greener Powys, Liberal Democrat Councillor Jackie Charlton.

Conservative Councillor Lucy Roberts said: “The only argument for not voting for the motion is a purely political one, I’m very disappointed we’re all not working together in the best interest of Powys farmers.”

Summing up at the end of the debate Cllr McIntosh said: “Since being elected in 2017 I’ve met and spoken with farmers, others involved with agriculture and YFC’s (Young Farmers Clubs) and they have all said the council needs to improve the way it engages and supports them.

“When putting this motion forward I was involved in discussions with council officers who agreed that there was more that needed to be done, and it was a good reason for putting this forward.”

Before going to a vote director of corporate services Jane Thomas wanted to explain that council officers don’t provide an opinion on motions by councillors.

Jane Thomas - Director of Corporate Services - Powys County Council

Ms Thomas said: “For clarity, officers look at the motion, give a financial assessment and discuss it with councillors, but don’t agree it in terms of providing a recommendation.”

The proposal to move to next business was put to the council and 31 councillors voted in favour, 12 against and there were two abstentions.

Following the meeting Councillor McIntosh said: “They should all hang their heads in shame.”

The motion had asked councillors to back:

Working in partnership with all forms of agriculture in Powys.

To continually champion the produce of Powys farmers.

To highlight, and promote where possible, access to new and additional on-farm funding, assisting farmers in diversification and in meeting environmental targets.

To encourage residents to shop locally where possible supporting the local economy through conscious consumer choices.

Actively promoting red meat as part of a healthy diet for all residents, thereby assisting livestock farmers and ensuring the health of our community.

To promote agriculture as a desirable and sustainable career for young people.

To encourage Young Farmer Clubs in their mission to educate and train young people in modern, sustainable farming methods.

To encourage Young Farmer Clubs to take part in future consultation processes affecting farmers and agriculture.