Shrewsbury thief who stole clothes from Poundland ordered to pay compensation

Robert Watton and his female accomplice stole £37 worth of items from the discount chain's Berriew Street store in Welshpool on 25 March last year.

Watton, of Windmill Gardens, Whixall, near Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of theft from a shop.

District Judge Ian Strongman ordered Watton to pay £18.50 in compensation as well as £85 in prosecution costs. Watton will pay in £25 instalments from next month.