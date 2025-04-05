Brazen Telford burglar who was caught on doorbell camera stealing laptop got unwitting neighbour to help him steal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bradley Howes, aged 26, burgled two houses in Telford and was caught handling a stolen bike worth £2,700 - all in just over a fortnight.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Howes first targeted a house in Gloucester Avenue, Malinslee on May 18 last year.

The property was undergoing renovation and the owner had left tools on site.

Howes got a neighbour, who did not know he was helping a crime to be committed, to enter the house.

The following day the owner returned and found that tools worth £130 had been taken.