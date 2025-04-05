Shropshire Star
Brazen Telford burglar who was caught on doorbell camera stealing laptop got unwitting neighbour to help him steal

A brazen burglar who was caught on a doorbell camera as he stole a man’s work laptop got an unwitting neighbour to help him carry out a raid.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Bradley Howes, aged 26, burgled two houses in Telford and was caught handling a stolen bike worth £2,700 - all in just over a fortnight.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Howes first targeted a house in Gloucester Avenue, Malinslee on May 18 last year.

The property was undergoing renovation and the owner had left tools on site.

Howes got a neighbour, who did not know he was helping a crime to be committed, to enter the house.

The following day the owner returned and found that tools worth £130 had been taken. 

Shrewsbury Crown Court
