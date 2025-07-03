New brunch and steak restaurant opens in Shrewsbury - here's everything you need to know

The Gate welcomed its first customers in the former gourmet burger restaurant Lyon’s Den in Traitors Gate, Shrewsbury, yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).

A spokesperson for The Gate shared news of the opening on social media.

One Facebook post said: “We are excited to be opening today at 4pm! Are you coming down to check out our steak menu?

“Brunch menu served every day (except today) 9am until 5pm. Evening menu served from 5pm until late.

“Walk-in tables available.”

The team behind The Elephant Crossing in Ironbridge have opened a new venue in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The brunch menu features everything from pancake stacks to English breakfast as well as French toast and omelettes.

Meanwhile, the evening menu has six different steaks on offer as well as burgers, small plates and salmon.

It's the newest venture from the team behind The Elephant Crossing, which first opened its doors in High Street, Ironbridge, in July 2022 following a £10,000 business start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Occupying The Old Wine Bar, the restaurant promised a fine range of beers, wines and cocktails as well as a mouthwatering range of Mexican tapas dishes.

This new site is the second opening for the business in Shrewsbury.

After the opening of Elephant Crossing, the owners ventured west and opened speakeasy The Elephant Underground.

Still to come from the team is a collection of boutique escapes around Shropshire and Telford, expanding throughout 2025.