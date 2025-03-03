Shropshire Star
Close

Inside the Shrewsbury cafe famed for breakfast and pancakes that's offering mouthwatering special offers this Shrove Tuesday

This Shrewsbury cafe is known for its breakfasts - and it's expanding its pancake offering this Shrove Tuesday! 

Plus
By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Founded in 2015, Ginger & Co in Princess Street, Shrewsbury, has been a local favourite for nearly a whole decade.

The popular cafe, which boasts glowing reviews on Google, was taken over by Melody Facchin three years ago and is considered to be one of the best places for a coffee and breakfast in the county. 

Ginger & Co in Shrewsbury are preparing for Pancake Day. Pictured manager Mia Facchin and owner Melody Facchin. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Manager Mia Facchin and owner Melody Facchin. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, cafe manager and Melody's sister Mia Facchin said she thinks this is down to a number of reasons - from a vibrant menu that caters for everyone to a warm and welcoming atmosphere that pulls customers in time and again.

Mia said: “We're organic; everything is homemade, freshly-made in house, especially our cakes and they are quite popular with customers.

Similar stories
Most popular