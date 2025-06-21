Team behind top Ironbridge tapas restaurant announce takeover of former gourmet burger spot in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Elephant Crossing opened its doors in High Street, Ironbridge, in July 2022 following a £10,000 business start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Occupying The Old Wine Bar, the restaurant promised a fine range of beers, wines and cocktails as well as a mouthwatering range of Mexican tapas dishes.

The team behind The Elephant Crossing in Ironbridge is set to open a new venue in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The team behind the popular eatery have now announced the takeover of former gourmet burger restaurant Lyon’s Den in Traitors Gate, Shrewsbury.

Named The Gate, the new restaurant is said to double as a brunch venue and steakhouse - and will be opening soon, according to the latest updates on the brand’s social media channels.

“We are hard at work finalising our brunch menu, all whilst refurbishing our new venue at Traitors Gate Shrewsbury,” one post said.

This new site is the second opening for the business in Shrewsbury.

Shortly after the opening of Elephant Crossing, the owners ventured west and opened speakeasy The Elephant Underground.