Bridgnorth flooding: 'Dire' situation as residents battle on against rising river level

Two geese swim up to the entrance of the Boatyard pub, which is closed

As of approximately 8.30am on Tuesday, river levels had been continuing to rise at the Bridgnorth river gauge following recent heavy rainfall.

Four hours later the height of the River Severn at the town was 4.97m, with water rising 'very quickly' and reaching homes at Severn Terrace.

Ian Wellings is a lead member of the community Bridgnorth Flood Action Working Group working to support residents who are badly affected by flood water.

Water levels are set to continue rising into Wednesday

The Bridgnorth Town Councillor and Riverside resident, said: "It's dire this morning, despite all the efforts with sandbags.

"Friar playing field is under a considerable amount of water," he said. "We've got to do something to stop this every 12 months."

"We do have emergency refuges if needed, but we haven't reached that point yet and hopefully we don't have to," he added.

The flooding situation in Bridgnorth has been described as 'dire'

"The biggest problem we've got is that all the sandbags provided by Shropshire Council have gone," which he described as a major problem.

A resident from Severn Terrace said: "At Severn Terrace we have flooded three times in three years now.

"We don't have the access to any flood defences systems which Ironbridge, Shrewsbury and Bewdley benefit from.

"We are left to deal with it. In fact it's the aftermath of the flood which really grinds you down, it takes literally months and months to get back straight again."

"Not looking for sympathy, we knew what we were buying into, we love the riverside location, but just some possible short and long term solutions and professional advice from the authorities would be very welcome."

Despite some flood defence measures in place – six pumps, four floodgates and sandbags – water has entered the home, ahead of the peak which is expected to hit the town tomorrow morning.

At least someone is enjoying the water

The action group have managed to attain free parking for Innage Lane car park and Severn Street car park for permit holders, after the Riverside Car park was closed off.

An emergency team made up of Shropshire Council representatives will also be on-hand tomorrow from 9am at Castle Hall to issue advice and discuss residents concerns.