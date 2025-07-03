Firefighters tackle 'large' fire in the open in Market Drayton involving felled trees and grass
Firefighters have extinguished a "large" blaze involving felled trees and cut grass in Market Drayton.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 5.40pm on Thursday (July 3) reporting a fire in the open on Walkmill Drive.
One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said firefighters tackled a large blaze in the open involving cut down trees and grass.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The incident was under control by 6.17pm.