Firefighters tackle 'large' fire in the open in Market Drayton involving felled trees and grass

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 5.40pm on Thursday (July 3) reporting a fire in the open on Walkmill Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said firefighters tackled a large blaze in the open involving cut down trees and grass.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The incident was under control by 6.17pm.