Shrewsbury man died from opiate toxicity despite no evidence of drugs being found at his home, inquest told

Shropshire's deputy coroner Heath Westerman delivered a conclusion of drug-related death following the inquest into the death of Tarnjit Singh.

Mr Singh, who was 37, died at his home at Nether Way in Shrewsbury on February 6.

The inquest was told that medical examinations revealed that there were significant levels of opiate morphine in Mr Singh's blood - levels associated with death.

Mr Westerman detailed evidence which explained the findings could be due to the use of morphine or heroin.

Dr Potter, a consultant histopathologist, said: "In my opinion Mr Singh died from acute opiate toxicity."

Mr Westerman read a statement from a police sergeant who had attended the property on February 6 this year having been notified of an unexpected and unexplained death.

On arrival the sergeant spoke with paramedics outside the house who said a dead man was inside who appeared to have had a cardiac arrest.

They told how they had started CPR but had been unable to confirm some details due to a language barrier with a woman at the property - later identified as Mr Singh's wife.

However, she was not present when the officer arrived, having left the house by the back door.

The inquest heard she later returned and it was explained that she had left due to fear over her status as an illegal immigrant.

The police statement said there were no signs of disturbance or concealing evidence at the home, which was "sparse but tidy".

Mr Westerman read further details which explained: "An inspection of the body revealed no signs of injury or drug use apart from a bandage to the shin which was used for the paramedics to provide fluids or medicine."

The statement added that bags of cash and coins were also found in the home.