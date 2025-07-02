One of Shropshire's most beautiful estates is opening up to visitors this weekend - and you're invited - see when you can explore the grounds

The historic north Shropshire estate near Market Drayton, that boasts more than 60-acres of breathtaking gardens including grand vistas, intimate, secluded areas, lakes, flower borders, roses, peonies and a walled kitchen garden, is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on Sunday (July 6).

The gardens at Hodnet Hall have existed for hundreds of years and are regarded as some of the finest in the country, let alone in Shropshire.

Head gardener at Hodnet Hall Gardens Marvin Challinor

Visitors can discover secrets of the gardens including the 17th-century dovecot and Tithe Barn, historic restaurant, waterfalls and walkways, and also learn about the fascinating history of the estate in which the Heber-Percy family and their ancestors have lived at.

Hodnet Hall Gardens will be open between 11am and 5pm. Visitors can pay on the day - entry costs £10 for adults.

There will also be light refreshments provided in the garden restaurant.

Hodnet Hall Gardens near Market Drayton

Money raised from the open garden event will go towards beneficiaries of the NGS including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The NGS has donated more than £74 million to nursing and health charities. In 2024, the NGS donated more than £3.5 million.

Hodnet Hall Gardens near Market Drayton

Further information can be found here.