All quiet in Ironbridge as water level rises

Telford and Wrekin Council declared a major incident yesterday, urging people to avoid Ironbridge Gorge and not to drive through any flood waters. They, and the Environment Agency, also advised people to leave their homes, with local hotels and B and B's being used to accommodate residents.

A year ago heavy flooding caused similar disruption across the county with the River Severn reaching a maximum height of 6.71m in Ironbridge.

This morning the water was lapping up towards the top of flood defences installed outside shops and homes at The Wharfage and on the other side of the river, there were flooded gardens, with some debris seen in the still flowing water.

But there was an eerie quietness about the area, with just a few people walking around, where yesterday there were many more onlookers and some shops and cafes still open.

Sharon Bright, who lives in nearby Broseley said: "I live in the area and just thought I would take a walk down to see what is happening and it looks as though the water is rising and it is starting to rain again so that probably won't help matters.

"I hope everyone who lives here is ok and that they have managed to find alternative arrangements as it seems the situation is going to get worse before it gets better."

In its flood warning issued on Monday, the Environment Agency said it expected properties on Ferry Road to flood, and predicted the river to peak at Buildwas between 6.6m and 7.0m on Tuesday night.

Sandbags are available to residents from Wharfage Car Park (accessible via foot only), Ironbridge Central Car Park and in the last parking bay outside the Black Swan Pub.