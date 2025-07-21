'Fed up' Shropshire river campaigners demand renationalisation of water firms as Ofwat axed in damning review

The Government has today (July 21) announced that water regulator Ofwat will be scrapped and a new "powerful" regulator established, following a review of the sector.

It said the new watchdog will aim to fix what Sir Jon Cunliffe described in his report as a "broken" water industry, cutting water pollution in rivers, lakes and seas, and protecting residents from huge bill hikes.

In his report, Sir Jon said water pipes have been "left to crumble into disrepair", highlighted soaring water bills that have "strained" family finances and set out 88 recommendations to fix the industry.

River campaigners in Shropshire have welcomed the prospect of abolishing Ofwat, but questioned whether it would bring any radical changes and improvements to river health in the county.

Save Our Severn group member and campaigner Paul Cawthorne has called for water companies to be renationalised. The campaigner is angered that Severn Trent's main shareholders, the Qatar Investment Authority that holds 11.61 per cent, and New York investment advisory firm, Lazard Asset Management LLC that holds 7.15 per cent, are not based in this country.

Save Our Severn campaigner Paul Cawthorne

"I am fed up with the amount of words," he said. "Until Severn Trent actually start admitting how much damage they are doing, then I don't think anything will change for this area.

"It all depends whether the water companies like Severn Trent admit how much damage that they are causing and decide themselves to clean up their act.

"Unless there is a change of heart of the water companies themselves, the regulator, whatever its name is, will be tearing its hair out for the next 10 years trying to get them to do the decent thing.

"The main shareholders of Severn Trent don't live in this country, with the Qatar Investment Authority and Lazard Asset Management LLC.