Severn Trent apology after Shrewsbury residents experience water supply issues

In an alert at 6.50am today (July 22), the water company said customers in the SY2 postcode area of the county town (the eastern area of Shrewsbury) reported issues with their supplies.

Severn Trent said its teams were sent to investigate the cause of the interruptions.

A post said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the SY2 area of Shrewsbury are experiencing water supply interruptions this morning.

"Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause.

"If you have identified a water leak in the area and would like to report this, please do this at https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/check-my-area/."

An update at 1.41pm said the water company was undertaking works in the surrounding area of Shrewsbury to make "essential changes" to the water network.

It said: "Our teams are carrying out some essential changes to the water network. Whilst this works takes place you may notice your water to be slightly lower pressure than usual or even discoloured in appearance.

"This is nothing to worry about and will return to normal as our works are completed. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

