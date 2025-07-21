Telford landowner ordered to clean up 'untidy land'

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, a complaint about allegedly untidy land to the rear of several properties on Downton Court in Hollinswood was received in April.

Local planning authorities have the power to serve notices on landowners and occupiers, ordering them to carry out works to improve land which is considered to be negatively affecting the amenity of an area.

Downton Court in Hollinswood. Photo: Google

Also known as 'untidy land notices', they can require a wide range of works to be carried out including clearance or repairs, and failure to comply can lead to prosecution and a maximum fine of £1,000.

The notice on the land was served on Thursday, July 18 and will take effect one month later, on August 18.

Several similar notices have been served by the local authority in recent weeks.

Another untidy land notice was issued last month in Ketley Bank, quickly following by a second involving the 'unauthorised storage of scrap vehicles' at a home in Malinslee.