River Severn floods: Roads closed and trains cancelled as warnings remain in place

The Vic Haddock boat house under water on the River Severn at Ironbridge, Shropshire. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

A severe flood alert remains in place at Ironbridge, while the county town has two flood warnings.

The flooding has caused severe travel disruption, with several roads in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth closed, and railway lines shut due to flooding.

Rob Davies, a Hydrometry & Telemetry officer with the Environment Agency, tweeted on Tuesday morning saying: "Good to see the River Severn levels going in the right direction at last and beginning to drop upstream of Shrewsbury. Hopefully it will drop quickly for all affected."

Shropshire Council also tweeted: "We’ve been informed that the Welsh Bridge gauge is peaking right now at 5.15m."

Earlier computer model predictions that a new Welsh Bridge record would be set overnight failed to materialise and on Tuesday morning it was still short of the 5.25m set in 2000.

In Ironbridge residents were urged to evacuated on Monday as a major incident was declared, with officials fearing the River Severn would rise higher than the flood barriers.

Flooding in Ironbridge from the River Severn

A new flood warning has also been issued at Sutton Wharf near Bridgnorth. It means there are now flood warnings at:

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge (severe)

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Buildwas

River Severn at Buttington

River Severn at Criggion

River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Llandrinio

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Pool Quay and Trewern

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Sutton Wharf

River Severn at Welshpool

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

There are also flood alerts in place at:

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Severn in Shropshire

Tern and Perry catchments

Upper Severn in Powys

Vyrnwy catchment

Flooding at English Bridge/Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury on Monday

The flooding has led to a number of road closures and other travel disruption around Shropshire. In Shrewsbury the following roads are closed:

Gravel Hill Lane

Longden Coleham

Coleham Head

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street/Cross Street

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

Coleham Head Lane into Town Centre

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

Castle Foregate

Wyle Cop and English Bridge to Gyratory. The bottom of Wyle Cop is now only passable on foot if you have a pair of wellies, says Shropshire Council

The flooded scene at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on Monday afternoon

A number of Shrewsbury car parks are also closed, with Abbey Foregate, Frankwell Main and St Julian’s Friar’s shut until further notice, Frankwell Riverside for the use of the Environment Agency only and Raven Meadows multi-storey closed due to a power outage.

Several roads in Ironbridge remain closed on Tuesday morning where the severe flood warning is in place. They are: Road closures

The Wharfage (closed to vehicles)

The Lloyds

Buildwas Road

Dale End

Coalford

Ferry Road

Madeley Road has been reopened with temporary traffic lights.

In Bridgnorth the following roads are shut:

Footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow

Southwell Riverside

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Doctors Lane

Severn Terrace

Quayside

Riverside and Friars Street

A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone

Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are also out of action.

Damaged railway line near Welshpool

Flooding has also closed the railway line between Shrewsbury and Wellington. National Rail Enquiries says it expects severe delays until at least midday. Passengers can travel via other routes via Crewe, Cardiff and Hereford.

The railway line at Welshpool was also damaged by the floods on Monday, was water washed away the trackbed.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption to our passengers on the Cambrian Line.

"After the impact of storms Eunice and Franklin, our engineers are on site near Welshpool where severe flooding has meant we’ve had to close the railway for safety reasons.

"It’s too early right now to say when the railway will be open again, but we’ll update passengers and the wider community on our plans as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, we would encourage passengers to check before they travel for the most up-to-date advice.”

Meanwhile in four fire appliances, including the Water Rescue Unit, were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington at around 2.45am on Tuesday to rescue a person from floodwater in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service successfully rescued 14 people and four dogs from their homes from the Llanymynech area on Monday.