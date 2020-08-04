Unique photo collage marks notable year in Shropshire college's history

The occasion to ‘dress up’ and pose with friends and staff for the traditional Concord College photo looked like breaking with a tradition which had dated back to the 1970s.

But not since 1982 had the latest school photo failed to be displayed in the main hall of the college at Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury

After discussing numerous ideas, it was decided by principal Neil Hawkins that students should submit their own photo, or use their admissions photo, to be included as part of an extensive collage containing all 594 students in the 2019-20 academic year.

With Concord expecting to reopen to all boarders and day students next month, students and staff will be able to view the photo collage which will be showcased upstairs in the college's main hall to mark a notable year in history and a unique school ending for the class of 2020.

Concord College marketing assistant Joshua Coffey said: “It is many thanks to New Era Printing for the creation of this wonderful and unique school photo.

“It is also a huge thank you to students for submitting photos and to Concord’s admissions secretary, Karen Pike, and school information management system officer, Emmeline Cureton, for organising communications and photos for the project.”