Telford students blast off to NASA space camp

The six-day event in Huntsville, Alabama, immersed young people in the world of space and aimed to help them realise their potential and truly reach for the stars.

They included Harry Yeung and Esmae-Hope Morton from Hadley Learning Community, who are enrolled on the ‘Blue Skies’ programme with Jon Egging Trust (JET), which supports young people through a STEM-inspired syllabus.

Space Camp gave students the opportunity to train like astronauts and take part in STEM and aerospace challenges and teamwork exercises designed to boost confidence and resilience and shine a spotlight on some of the extraordinary careers available in the sector.

Esmae, 13, and 12-year-old Harry were joined on the trip by Natalie Stewart, STEM co-ordinator at Hadley Learning Community.

She said: “This once-in-a-lifetime adventure was packed with hands-on science, high-tech simulations, and incredible international collaboration.

“From the moment we touched down, we were immersed in a world of space exploration. One of the highlights of the week was taking part in simulated missions to Mars and the Moon – but the experience went far beyond simulations.

“Esmae and Harry had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with students from all over the world, sharing ideas, learning about different cultures, and working together as one global team of future scientists and engineers.

“Seeing our students shine in such a high-pressure, inspiring environment was amazing. They stepped up to every challenge, made friends from across the globe, and represented our school with pride.

“A huge thank you goes to Northrop Grumman and the Jon Egging Trust, whose support made this extraordinary opportunity possible. Their commitment to inspiring young people through STEM education helped Esmae and Harry aim higher than ever, literally!

“Space Camp Alabama wasn’t just about rockets and simulators, it was about growing confidence, sparking curiosity, and showing our students that the sky isn’t the limit… it’s just the beginning.”

Nick Chaffey, UK chief executive for Northrop Grumman, said: “As we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, engaging the broadest possible range of talents to meet the challenges ahead of us, is more crucial than ever.

“Our shared vision with our longstanding partner, the Jon Egging Trust, is to inspire the next generation of innovators, engineers, and problem-solvers.

“JET’s programmes have been instrumental in creating pathways and supporting young people by engaging in STEM activities. It's essential that we inspire young minds from diverse communities throughout the UK to pursue careers in STEM.

“By building these bridges, we not only tackle the skills gap but also strengthen our industries and communities for the long term.”