College launches courses to support National Eisteddfod visitors and businesses

Set to take place in Wrexham from August 2–9, this year’s festival is being supported by Coleg Cambria, which provides courses on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh in north east Wales. The college is welcoming learners of all levels, whether they’re attending the event for personal or professional reasons.

Llinos Roberts, Director of Welsh Language Development at Cambria and chair of the event’s executive committee, says the new programmes have been well received so far, with strong interest both online and in person.

As the college's Camu building undergoes a major redevelopment to become a Centre of Excellence for the Welsh Language—with upgraded classrooms, learning spaces, a new café, cutting-edge technology, and a flexible working hub for staff—Llinos emphasized that the courses are a celebration of bilingualism and an invitation for non-Welsh or non-fluent speakers to get involved.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback and sign-up for these courses, notably from employers attending this year's National Eisteddfod,” she said.

“They will be running throughout July and there is a selection for people to choose from, both online and at our Yale site.”

The National Eisteddfod is a big hit with visitors from across the UK. Photo: National Eisteddfod

The Siarad 'Steddfod (Speaking for the Eisteddfod) programme includes day sessions across various skill levels—from entry to advanced—offering insight into the Eisteddfod, along with key Welsh terminology.

Additionally, tailored sessions are being offered for volunteers, as well as public and private sector organisations that will be exhibiting at the event.

“Siarad 'Steddfod will also cover the history, the culture, various ceremonies and there will be fun and entertainment as well,” added Llinos.

“This is the largest travelling cultural festival in Europe and Cambria is right at the heart of it, so we are delighted to be helping people fully embrace and appreciate activities and attractions across the week.”

For more information about the Welsh language at Coleg Cambria, visit The Welsh Language < Coleg Cambria or Learn Welsh North East to enrol on the sessions.