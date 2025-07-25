William Brookes School launches online book club for Year 5 pupils

William Brookes School is launching an exciting new initiative this autumn aimed at inspiring a love of reading among Year 5 pupils across its feeder primary schools. The online book club, aptly named New Chapter, is designed to help young readers build confidence, spark imagination, and prepare for the next stage in their education.

The club will be hosted by staff and students from William Brookes School and is open to all Year 5 pupils, whether through their class or by individual family sign-up.

Ruth Shaw, Headteacher of William Brookes School, English teacher and passionate reader, shared the inspiration behind the project:

“Stories have the power to open minds. New Chapter is about more than just reading - it’s about making connections, creativity, and confidence as pupils prepare for their next big step.”

Reading is a key feature of the curriculum at William Brookes School

Each term, students will explore the first chapter of a new book, with audio and digital versions made available via the school’s website. The club will include:

A new book to explore each term

Online discussions with the Headteacher and students from other local schools

Free gifts and activities delivered to participating primary schools

A summer picnic at William Brookes School to celebrate reading together

The first online session is set to begin in October, with further details and sign-up information to be shared with schools and families in the coming weeks.

William Brookes School hopes New Chapter will become a tradition, helping young readers across Telford and Shropshire discover the joy of books and the friendships they can foster.