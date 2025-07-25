Lee McLaughlin, 47, of Summerhill, Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, after pleading guilty to three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Dylan Wagg, prosecuting, said the incidents had taken place over the course of a long-term relationship.

He said that McLaughlin would verbally abuse his partner, but also used physical violence on a number of occasions.

He told the court of an incident in the Canary Islands, where the 47-year-old threw a table at his partner before punching her in the face, and biting her leg.