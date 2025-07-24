Powys schools honoured with awards for their Welsh Language excellence

The Siarter Iaith / Welsh Language Charter encourages pupils to use Welsh naturally – not just in the classroom, but in the playground, corridors, and even at home.

It supports schools in creating a whole-school ethos where Welsh is a living, vibrant language shared by pupils, staff, families, and the wider community.

The Siarter Iaith / Welsh Language Charter operates through a three-tier award system – Bronze, Silver, and Gold – which recognises schools’ progress in developing a strong Welsh language culture.

The gold award reflects excellent work in creating an environment where the Welsh language is used naturally by pupils and staff, while the silver and bronze levels recognize ongoing efforts to strengthen the use of the Welsh language.

This year’s award-winning schools have gone above and beyond in creating vibrant Welsh-speaking environments, from daily Welsh assemblies and playground games to community events and digital projects.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our schools in nurturing a love for the Welsh language. These Siarter Iaith awards are a testament to the hard work of pupils, staff, and families who are helping to ensure that Cymraeg thrives in Powys.

“With the National Eisteddfod coming to Wrexham next month, it’s a timely reminder of the richness of our language and culture. Events like the Eisteddfod inspire communities across Wales to celebrate and embrace Cymraeg, and it’s heartening to see our schools leading the way.

“We remain fully committed to supporting the Welsh Government’s vision of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050, and the success of our schools in this programme is a vital step toward that goal. Llongyfarchiadau i bawb!”

Siarter Iaith

Welsh-medium schools Ysgol Llanbrymair and Ysgol Glantwymyn achieved their gold Siarter Iaith awards, and Ysgol Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant received a silver award

Siarter Iaith: Cymraeg Campus

Siarter Iaith: Cymraeg Campus is a parallel programme tailored for English-medium schools, developed originally by Powys and Pembrokeshire councils and now adopted nationally.

It supports schools in building a strong Welsh ethos and encourages pupils to enjoy using Welsh in a natural and meaningful way.

English-medium schools Penygloddfa C.P. School, Carreghofa C.P. School, Crickhowell School, Arddleen C.P. School, Radnor Valley C.P. School, Ysgol Bro Tawe and Llansantffraid Church in Wales School achieved their gold Siarter Iaith: Cymraeg Campus awards.

Silver Awards were presented to Berriew C.P. School, Ysgol Llanfyllin, Rhayader Church in Wales Controlled School, Ysgol Y Cribarth, Franksbridge C.P. School, Ysgol Meifod, Llanfaes C.P. School, Llanfechain Church in Wales School, Treowen C.P. School, St Mary’s Catholic School, Abermule C.P. School, Sennybridge C.P. Schooland Builth Wells C.P. School

Welshpool High School and Crickhowell High School were given Bronze Awards

For more information about the Siarter Iaith and how schools are getting involved, visit: https://hwb.gov.wales/siarter-iaith/